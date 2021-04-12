Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $149.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

