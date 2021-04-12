Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

