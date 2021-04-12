Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 66,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,922 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

