Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 30,024 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.49 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

