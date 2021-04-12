Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $138.38 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $139.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

