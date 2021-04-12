Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,453,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,468,000 after purchasing an additional 158,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,924,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

