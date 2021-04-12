Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

