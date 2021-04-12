Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

NUE opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.