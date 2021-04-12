Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,800 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

