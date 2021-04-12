Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $307.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.66 and its 200 day moving average is $248.46. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

