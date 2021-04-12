Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 750 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $262.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

