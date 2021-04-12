Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,750 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

