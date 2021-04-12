Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,258 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 477,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kellogg by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,488,413 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

