Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

