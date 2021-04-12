Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $80,850,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $206.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.89. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.