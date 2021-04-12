Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $264.66. The company had a trading volume of 303,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,648. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.64, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock worth $270,283,936. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

