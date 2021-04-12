Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 110,886 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

SPHB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. 33,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

