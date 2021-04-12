Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,053 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.55. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $82.66 and a 52-week high of $230.01.

