Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

