Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Macerich worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.05. 142,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

