Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

SOXX stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.05 and a 200-day moving average of $389.02. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $214.58 and a one year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

