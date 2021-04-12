Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. 32,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

