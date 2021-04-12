Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $33.78. 14,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

