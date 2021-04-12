Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,220.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,008 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 769.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $432,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652,089. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

