Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.14. 139,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

