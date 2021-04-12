Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDXX traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.50. 10,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.40 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.