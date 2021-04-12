Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $43.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,406.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,337.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,067.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

