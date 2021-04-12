Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,581.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,799. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,903.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,552.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,536.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $517.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

