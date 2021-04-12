Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 143,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

