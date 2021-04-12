Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,839 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

