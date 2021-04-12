Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.11.

Wix.com stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.73. 8,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

