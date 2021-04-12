Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 250,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,244. The firm has a market cap of $620.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

