Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,490 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,375. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.