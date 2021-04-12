Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 24,769 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,769 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 147.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 280.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $708.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.39 and a 200 day moving average of $749.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.55 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.18, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.