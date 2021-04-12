Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $412.42. 319,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,969. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

