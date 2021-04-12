Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 58,006 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,006 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 1,339,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,331,199. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

