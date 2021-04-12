Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,059 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

