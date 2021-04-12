Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,150,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,840,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,983 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

