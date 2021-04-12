Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,101 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,734,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,239,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

