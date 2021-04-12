Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $35.30 on Monday, reaching $2,235.37. 49,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

