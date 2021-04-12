Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 52,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

