Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.39

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 5142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $672.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.