Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 101,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
