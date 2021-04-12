Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 101,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.