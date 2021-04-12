Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

THW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 339,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

