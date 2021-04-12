Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TDOC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

NYSE TDOC opened at $181.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

