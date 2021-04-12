Telcoin Market Cap Tops $407.55 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $407.55 million and $14.69 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

