Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

TLTZY opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.6729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.