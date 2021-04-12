Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

TEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

