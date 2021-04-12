Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

