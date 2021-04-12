Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $424.63

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $424.63 and last traded at $424.63, with a volume of 3048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

